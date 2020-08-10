Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Trading 6.7% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.44, 1,062,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,542,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

The company has a market cap of $741.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 36.40%. On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $7,444,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $14,631,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 936.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,069,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 966,054 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,338,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 728,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,358,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 592,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

