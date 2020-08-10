Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,499 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veritiv by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Veritiv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veritiv by 26.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

In related news, CEO Mary A. Laschinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,221.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. Veritiv Corp has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.07 million, a P/E ratio of -77.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritiv Corp will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

