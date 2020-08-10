Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $7.02. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Harmonic shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 41,458 shares.

HLIT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,053,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,950,000 after acquiring an additional 62,038 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,902,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 273,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 302,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 112,087 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $629.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.92 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

