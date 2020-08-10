Teladoc Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 52,047 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the average daily volume of 13,011 call options.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $212.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.82 and its 200 day moving average is $163.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of -166.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.68.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $4,210,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,350 shares in the company, valued at $116,942,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,615,232 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 828.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 68,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.