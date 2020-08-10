Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.02. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 78,009 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54).

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVFM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Sunday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CFO Justin J. File bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 857,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,957,143.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 880,893 shares of company stock worth $3,028,481. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 225.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.36.

About Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Veritiv Corp Shares Sold by State Street Corp
Veritiv Corp Shares Sold by State Street Corp
Harmonic Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Harmonic Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Teladoc Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Teladoc Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Evofem Biosciences Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Evofem Biosciences Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Mosaic Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Mosaic Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $347,000 Stake in DCP Midstream LP
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $347,000 Stake in DCP Midstream LP


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report