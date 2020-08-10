Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.02. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 78,009 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54).

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVFM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Sunday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CFO Justin J. File bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 857,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,957,143.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 880,893 shares of company stock worth $3,028,481. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 225.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.36.

About Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.