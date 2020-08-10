Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.14, but opened at $15.53. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mosaic shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 365,092 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 20.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 65.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45, a PEG ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

