Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $347,000 Stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $4,496,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 38.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 10.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

DCP opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. DCP Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.88.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. Equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

