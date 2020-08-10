BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $42,690,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $34,029,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,331,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,509 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,193,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,414,000 after acquiring an additional 751,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,218,000 after acquiring an additional 734,991 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

BankUnited stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.