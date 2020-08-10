SeaSpine Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,197 call options on the company. This is an increase of 21,870% compared to the average daily volume of 10 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SeaSpine by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

