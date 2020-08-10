State Street Corp Increases Stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,481 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.36% of Alico worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 51,961 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alico by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alico by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Alico by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALCO stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $236.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

