State Street Corp Purchases 13,443 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

State Street Corp grew its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.78% of Olympic Steel worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 320.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

In other Olympic Steel news, Director Richard P. Stovsky bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

ZEUS opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.04. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 million, a PE ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.