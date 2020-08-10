TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $190.00. The stock had previously closed at $179.35, but opened at $177.52. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares last traded at $176.50, with a volume of 73,580 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTWO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BofA Securities downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $797,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,903 shares of company stock worth $20,599,397. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.62.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

