State Street Corp Sells 21,427 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.62% of Titan Machinery worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Titan Machinery by 14.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 807,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 99,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 20.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 580,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 98,392 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 759.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 198,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,502 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth about $182,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TITN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

TITN opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

