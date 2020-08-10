US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $21.68. US Foods shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 82,786 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

In other news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in US Foods by 82.0% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,801,000 after buying an additional 4,905,206 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in US Foods by 259.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,340,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,865,000 after buying an additional 3,131,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 948.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,212,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 70.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 829,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,737,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,453,000 after purchasing an additional 817,201 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28.

About US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

