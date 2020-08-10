US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $21.68. US Foods shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 82,786 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

In other news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in US Foods by 82.0% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,801,000 after buying an additional 4,905,206 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in US Foods by 259.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,340,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,865,000 after buying an additional 3,131,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 948.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,212,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 70.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 829,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,737,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,453,000 after purchasing an additional 817,201 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28.

About US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Veritiv Corp Shares Sold by State Street Corp
Veritiv Corp Shares Sold by State Street Corp
Harmonic Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Harmonic Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Teladoc Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Teladoc Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Evofem Biosciences Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Evofem Biosciences Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Mosaic Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Mosaic Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $347,000 Stake in DCP Midstream LP
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $347,000 Stake in DCP Midstream LP


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report