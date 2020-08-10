Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 17,949 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,949 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $60,946,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 74.4% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 305,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 55.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

