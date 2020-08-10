National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -158.64 and a beta of 0.32.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

