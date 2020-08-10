Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,807 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,807 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

