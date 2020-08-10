Barrington Research Increases Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Price Target to $48.00

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRTU. William Blair downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Virtusa from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtusa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

Get Virtusa alerts:

VRTU stock opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.