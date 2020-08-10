Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 62.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95,577 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Momo were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,752,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,216 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,402,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,112,000 after purchasing an additional 594,044 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,878,000 after purchasing an additional 157,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,378,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Momo by 417.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 850,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

MOMO stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Momo Inc has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.67.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Momo from $34.00 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

