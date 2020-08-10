Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,214 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $237.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. HubSpot Inc has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $243.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.12 and its 200 day moving average is $183.20.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,829,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,085,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $556,976.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,087.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,086 shares of company stock worth $5,090,985. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HubSpot from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HubSpot from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.05.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

