Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 107.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,188 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its position in Varonis Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 710,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,206,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $119.14 on Thursday. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $120.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $77.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.89.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,282,249.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,773,028.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $4,706,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,069,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,748 shares of company stock worth $10,029,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

