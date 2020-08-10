Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $619.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.15). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

