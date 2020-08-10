Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,819,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRL opened at $217.97 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $220.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.47.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $616,267.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

