Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $132.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,370.83 and a beta of 2.80. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $181.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.24.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYND. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.52.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,920,732.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $28,244.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,530.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,818 shares of company stock worth $33,209,047. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

