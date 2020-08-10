Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,140 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,582 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $3,457,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 197,533 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $14,714,000 after acquiring an additional 147,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.77. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.13.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

