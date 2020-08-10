Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,085,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,486,000 after acquiring an additional 49,407 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 685.6% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 65.4% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,655 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

DAL opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

