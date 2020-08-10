Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at about $854,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y opened at $521.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Y has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $630.00.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.