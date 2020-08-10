Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $122,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $40,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,849,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,286,500 shares of company stock valued at $284,464,615. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

