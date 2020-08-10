Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYX. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $56,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,423,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,722 shares of company stock worth $23,804,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

AYX stock opened at $178.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 489.67 and a beta of 1.38. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

