Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 7,919 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $46,294,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,377,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,731,000 after acquiring an additional 376,649 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEB. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

