Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,432 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $416,119,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $249,177,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $138,475,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $53,427,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $40,878,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. G.Research reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE:LYV opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.06 and a beta of 1.11. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

