Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.06 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,070 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $32.72 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares? 

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 17,949 Shares of Sealed Air Corp
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 17,949 Shares of Sealed Air Corp
National Storage Affiliates Trust Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
National Storage Affiliates Trust Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,807 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc.
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,807 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc.
Barrington Research Increases Virtusa Price Target to $48.00
Barrington Research Increases Virtusa Price Target to $48.00
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Momo Inc
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Momo Inc
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,214 Shares of HubSpot Inc
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,214 Shares of HubSpot Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report