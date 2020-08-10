Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.06 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,070 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $32.72 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

