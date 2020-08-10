Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

BDN opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

