Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

In related news, CEO Glenn A. Youngkin sold 13,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $385,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,172,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,200,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 7,545,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $224,539,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,709,000 shares of company stock worth $478,218,400 over the last ninety days.

Shares of CG opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.64.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

