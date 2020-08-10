Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,862,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,618,000 after acquiring an additional 69,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,198,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,479,000 after buying an additional 153,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,717,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,873,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,461,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,466,000 after buying an additional 38,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

