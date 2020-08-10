Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 329,879 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.