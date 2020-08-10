Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,627 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

Shares of XPO opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 93.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.13. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

