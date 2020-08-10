Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Cut by Analyst

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.73.

NYSE GPN opened at $176.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.65 and a 200-day moving average of $173.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 119.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in Global Payments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Global Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,574,000 after buying an additional 186,687 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943 shares of company stock worth $163,492 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

