Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ichor Holdings Ltd Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ichor in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the technology company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $221.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.18 million, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 647.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ichor by 391.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ichor by 20.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

