Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Global Payments Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Global Payments in a report issued on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GPN. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.73.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $176.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Global Payments by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943 shares of company stock worth $163,492 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

