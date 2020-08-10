Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Global Payments Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:GPN)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Global Payments in a report issued on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GPN. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.73.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $176.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Global Payments by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943 shares of company stock worth $163,492 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc Cut by Analyst
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc Cut by Analyst
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ichor Holdings Ltd Issued By B. Riley
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ichor Holdings Ltd Issued By B. Riley
Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Global Payments Inc Issued By Wedbush
Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Global Payments Inc Issued By Wedbush
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on NuVasive, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on NuVasive, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kemper Corp Issued By William Blair
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kemper Corp Issued By William Blair


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report