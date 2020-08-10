Piper Sandler Weighs in on Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $170.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 474,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 44,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 146,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.