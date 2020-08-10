Piper Sandler Weighs in on NuVasive, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuVasive in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -439.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 47.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $940,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

