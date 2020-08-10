Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kemper Corp Issued By William Blair (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Kemper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KMPR. ValuEngine cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $83.26 on Thursday. Kemper has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $83.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kemper by 9.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

