LGI Homes Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $112.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $123.94.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 10.50%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,278,000 after purchasing an additional 438,258 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $6,049,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,150,000 after buying an additional 131,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,051,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in LGI Homes by 33.3% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 475,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after buying an additional 118,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $845,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 32,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,644 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

