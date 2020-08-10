Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEARCA:MOR)

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of MOR opened at $32.67 on Thursday. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61.

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 Company Profile

