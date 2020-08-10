Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steris by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,591,000 after buying an additional 161,410 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steris by 116.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,953,000 after buying an additional 2,735,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Steris by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,916,000 after buying an additional 83,765 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Steris by 4.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,031,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,303,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steris by 14.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,566,000 after buying an additional 157,035 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steris alerts:

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Steris in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NYSE:STE opened at $157.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.06. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.