Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 9,729 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farley Capital L.P. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $38.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.98.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

