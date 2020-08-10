Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 115.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $51.98 on Thursday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

