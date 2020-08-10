Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 262.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,556 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IONS. ValuEngine downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

