Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 21.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 156,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Highwoods Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.